Rakuten (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rakuten (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rakuten from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RKUNY traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.45. 19,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,397. Rakuten has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Rakuten (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. Rakuten had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rakuten will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Rakuten Company Profile

Rakuten, Inc offers Internet services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile segments. The Internet Services segment operates various e-commerce sites, including Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall; Rakuten Travel, online travel and reservation website; Rakuten Rewards, a membership-based online cash-back site; Rakuten Fashion, an online brand fashion store; Rakuten Books, online book, CD, and DVD stores; Rakuten 24 daily necessities sales service; Rakuten Seiyu Netsuper, an online grocery delivery service; Rakuten Bic, an electronics e-commerce site; Rakuten Rebates, a point-back service; Rakuma, a consumer-to-consumer mobile e-commerce app; Rakuten Super Logistics, a distribution and fulfillment services; Rakuten Drone, Drone / UGV delivery service; Rakuten Gora, an online golf course reservations; and Rakuten Marketing.

