Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Given New $127.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $127.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $83.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays downgraded Ralph Lauren from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Ralph Lauren from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.74.

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $107.89 on Thursday. Ralph Lauren has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $128.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.31, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 29,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $3,337,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,152,415. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 12,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,232,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,194 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,419 shares of company stock worth $13,961,607 over the last three months. Insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 117.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 488 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 29.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 26.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

