Ram Waisbourd Sells 7,000 Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Stock

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $148,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ram Waisbourd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 16th, Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of 89bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $189,280.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ETNB opened at $20.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.98. 89bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $47.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.30 million and a P/E ratio of -4.10.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that 89bio, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of 89bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 89bio by 116.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 89bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of 89bio by 299.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of 89bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETNB. Bank of America raised 89bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James began coverage on 89bio in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on 89bio from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 89bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.38.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

