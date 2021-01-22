RAMP Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.39 Million (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. RAMP has a total market capitalization of $36.32 million and approximately $11.39 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RAMP token can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000671 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, RAMP has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00052523 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00125017 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00072558 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.37 or 0.00279240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00069675 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00039403 BTC.

RAMP Profile

RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,309,132 tokens. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com.

RAMP Token Trading

RAMP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAMP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

