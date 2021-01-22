Randolph Co Inc Sells 345 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Randolph Co Inc reduced its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. American Electric Power comprises approximately 2.7% of Randolph Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $18,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 36.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,210,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973,435 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1,854.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 603,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,284,000 after acquiring an additional 572,156 shares in the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 71.1% in the third quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,256,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,653,000 after acquiring an additional 522,050 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 378.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 528,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,168,000 after acquiring an additional 417,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 609.7% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 231,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,239,000 after acquiring an additional 198,483 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $183,516.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,580 shares in the company, valued at $596,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.22. 99,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,679,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.14 and a 52-week high of $104.97. The company has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.27 and a 200 day moving average of $86.03.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.81%.

AEP has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

