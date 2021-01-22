Raven Property Group Limited (RAV.L) (LON:RAV) Trading Up 1.4%

Raven Property Group Limited (RAV.L) (LON:RAV) was up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 28.90 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 28 ($0.37). Approximately 92,607 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 155,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.60 ($0.36).

The stock has a market cap of £163.90 million and a P/E ratio of -11.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 27.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 368.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Raven Property Group Limited (RAV.L) Company Profile (LON:RAV)

Raven was founded in 2005 to invest in class A warehouse complexes in Russia and lease to Russian and International tenants. Its Ordinary Shares, preference shares and warrants are listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange and admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and the Official List of The International Stock Exchange (ÂTISEÂ).

