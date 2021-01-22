Raymond James Raises Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Price Target to C$7.75

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$5.75 to C$7.75 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V)’s FY2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CTS. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$4.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Laurentian increased their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

CVE:CTS opened at C$6.17 on Tuesday. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.75 and a 1-year high of C$6.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$189.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$217.30 million. Analysts predict that Converge Technology Solutions Corp. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

