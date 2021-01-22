Realogy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:RLGY)

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 1,019 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,277% compared to the average volume of 74 put options.

In other news, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 20,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $292,726.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,099.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Realogy by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,948,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,277,000 after purchasing an additional 60,138 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Realogy by 5.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,144,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,241,000 after purchasing an additional 103,138 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Realogy by 9.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,478,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after purchasing an additional 130,218 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realogy by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,396,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,185,000 after acquiring an additional 217,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Realogy by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 896,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,462,000 after acquiring an additional 392,860 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Realogy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Realogy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on Realogy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of RLGY stock opened at $16.42 on Friday. Realogy has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.32.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.19. Realogy had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Realogy will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through four segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

