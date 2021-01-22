RealTract Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (RET)

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded 51.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. RealTract has a total market capitalization of $649,837.89 and approximately $1,146.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RealTract token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, RealTract has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get RealTract alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00068334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.52 or 0.00579740 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006006 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00043046 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,349.47 or 0.04194427 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00014183 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00016597 BTC.

RealTract Token Profile

RET is a token. RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 tokens. RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for RealTract is medium.com/@realtractofficial. RealTract’s official website is realtract.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “RealTract is going to launch Smart Contract 2.0 on Blockchain 4.0. RealTract aims to create a truly democratic and decentralized blockchain enabling common users to get the benefits from the blockchain technology and digital currencies. RealTract aims to implement a real practical and powerful support mechanism for blockchain and provide the infrastructure for all kinds of blockchain-based applications, and an underlying development platform for all kinds of DApps and practical and feasible solutions for constructing the global blockchain of future. “

Buying and Selling RealTract

RealTract can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealTract directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealTract should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RealTract using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RealTract Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RealTract and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.