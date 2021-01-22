Realty Income (NYSE:O) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “conviction-buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.42.

Shares of O opened at $59.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $84.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Realty Income will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $552,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,079.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of O. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

