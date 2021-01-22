Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/13/2021 – Tesla is now covered by analysts at Edward Jones. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

1/5/2021 – Tesla was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $340.00 price target on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Tesla was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $340.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $385.00.

1/4/2021 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $105.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

12/22/2020 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $747.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Tesla have been on fire over the past year. The stock's S&P 500 inclusion has further boosted investors' confidence. The company has a first-mover advantage in the e-mobility space with high range vehicles, superior technology, and software edge. With Model 3 sedan being its flagship vehicle, Tesla has established itself as a leader in the EV segment. Ramp up of Model Y production is further boosting its top line growth.Robust production levels from the Shanghai Gigafactory bode well for its future growth. Tesla aims to deliver 500,000 vehicles in 2020, up 36% y/y. Along with increasing automotive revenues, energy generation and storage revenues are also boosting Tesla’s prospects. Amazing line-up of upcoming products and aggressive expansion efforts bode well for the firm. Thus, Tesla is viewed as an attractive bet.”

12/21/2020 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $516.00 to $788.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/18/2020 – Tesla was downgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/17/2020 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $125.00 to $230.00.

12/10/2020 – Tesla was downgraded by analysts at New Street Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $578.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/10/2020 – Tesla was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/9/2020 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

12/2/2020 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/23/2020 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $500.00 to $560.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $844.99 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.10 and a 12-month high of $884.49. The stock has a market cap of $800.97 billion, a PE ratio of 1,696.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $713.17 and a 200-day moving average of $476.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.26, for a total value of $575,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,624 shares in the company, valued at $25,601,502.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,583,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,643 shares of company stock valued at $101,021,931. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth $26,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Tesla by 400.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 140.0% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 164.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

