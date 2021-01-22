Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Stock Price Up 18.9%

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON)’s share price was up 18.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.14 and last traded at $2.08. Approximately 4,182,401 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 216% from the average daily volume of 1,323,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.17.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Recon Technology stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.49% of Recon Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON)

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

