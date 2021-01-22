Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd. is an information services and human resources company. It offers recruitment advertisement, employment placement, staffing, education, housing and real estate, bridal, travel, dining, beauty, automobiles and others. Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

RCRRF opened at $45.29 on Wednesday. Recruit has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.35.

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Recruit had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Recruit will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Recruit Company Profile

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides employment information services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The company operates Indeed.com, a job aggregator search engine; and Glassdoor, an online job platform and company information site.

