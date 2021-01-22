Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.40

Shares of Red Lion Hotels Co. (NYSE:RLH) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.40 and traded as high as $3.47. Red Lion Hotels shares last traded at $3.46, with a volume of 202,535 shares trading hands.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Red Lion Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Get Red Lion Hotels alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.40. The firm has a market cap of $88.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.70.

Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.28 million for the quarter. Red Lion Hotels had a negative return on equity of 16.94% and a negative net margin of 34.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cpwm LLC grew its position in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 14.0% during the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 44,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,514 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Red Lion Hotels by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 103,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Red Lion Hotels by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 22,332 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Red Lion Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Red Lion Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

About Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH)

Red Lion Hotels Corporation, doing business as RLH Corporation, operates as a hospitality and leisure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Company Operated Hotels and Franchised Hotels. The company owns, manages, and franchises hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Signature and Signature Inn, Knights Inn, and Country Hearth Inns & Suites brands.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Red Lion Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Lion Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.