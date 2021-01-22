Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) Price Tops $0.0030 on Exchanges

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 22nd. In the last week, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Red Pulse Phoenix has a total market capitalization of $2.46 million and approximately $202,914.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Red Pulse Phoenix alerts:

Wowbit (WWB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Red Pulse Phoenix

Red Pulse Phoenix (CRYPTO:PHX) is a token. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. The official message board for Red Pulse Phoenix is blog.red-pulse.com. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing. The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Red Pulse Phoenix

Red Pulse Phoenix can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Red Pulse Phoenix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Red Pulse Phoenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Red Pulse Phoenix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.