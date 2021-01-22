RED (RED) Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last Week

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Over the last week, RED has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. RED has a market cap of $366,333.00 and $16,993.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RED coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.00 or 0.00416357 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004012 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000185 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003294 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000272 BTC.

About RED

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

RED can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

