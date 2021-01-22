Redd Price Tops $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 22nd. During the last seven days, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Redd has a total market cap of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Redd coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,486.33 or 0.99991154 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00024822 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00014809 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000212 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin. Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.

Redd Coin Trading

Redd can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

