Regal Wealth Group Inc. Buys New Holdings in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LX. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in LexinFintech during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in LexinFintech by 108.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in LexinFintech by 7,900.0% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in LexinFintech during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in LexinFintech by 25.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

Shares of LX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.60. 1,792,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,136,184. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $16.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.36. LexinFintech had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $464.54 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

