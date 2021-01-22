Regal Wealth Group Inc. Sells 282 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Regal Wealth Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,077 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in Oracle by 153.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 74.5% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.36. 9,868,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,498,844. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a market cap of $177.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $66.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.70.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.16.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

