Regal Wealth Group Inc. Takes $53,000 Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CIEN. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 294.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,182,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $334,847,000 after buying an additional 4,615,896 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in Ciena by 47.0% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,265,828 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,241,000 after purchasing an additional 404,491 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ciena during the third quarter worth approximately $15,461,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Ciena by 10.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,047,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $120,965,000 after purchasing an additional 292,871 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Ciena by 1,332.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 212,641 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 197,801 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CIEN shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ciena from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ciena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.97.

In related news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $107,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 2,550 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $120,793.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,400 shares of company stock worth $1,266,287 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIEN stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,217,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,017. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $30.58 and a 12 month high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.83. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $828.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

