Relaxing Retirement Coach Has $1.71 Million Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Relaxing Retirement Coach reduced its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 77.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,431 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 1.9% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. Independence Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 229.5% in the third quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 650.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.40. The company had a trading volume of 650,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,273. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $50.56 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.47.

