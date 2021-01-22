Relaxing Retirement Coach Sells 79,381 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Relaxing Retirement Coach trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 86.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,381 shares during the quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHH. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 132.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000.

Shares of SCHH stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.19. The stock had a trading volume of 476,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,761. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $26.31 and a 12-month high of $48.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.61.

