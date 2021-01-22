Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) Upgraded to “Hold” by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

RNSDF has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Renault from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, October 26th.

OTCMKTS:RNSDF opened at $43.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.34 and its 200-day moving average is $32.37. Renault has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $46.55.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

