ReNeuron Group plc (RENE.L) (LON:RENE) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $92.22

ReNeuron Group plc (RENE.L) (LON:RENE)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.22 and traded as high as $135.00. ReNeuron Group plc (RENE.L) shares last traded at $124.50, with a volume of 357,854 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 93.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 100.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.98, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of £71.34 million and a PE ratio of -2.73.

About ReNeuron Group plc (RENE.L) (LON:RENE)

ReNeuron Group plc develops and sells cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease.

