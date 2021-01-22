Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $95.00

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $95.00 and last traded at $94.07, with a volume of 8861 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.78.

REGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BWS Financial lifted their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.71.

The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.09.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $576.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.41 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 22.72%. Equities analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,751,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $414,105,000 after buying an additional 416,509 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 55.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,080,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,068,000 after acquiring an additional 387,701 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the third quarter valued at $11,230,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter valued at about $9,709,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter valued at about $6,478,000. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

