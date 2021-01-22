Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) Position Reduced by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its position in shares of Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) by 49.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,834 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 133,348 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.59% of Renren worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of RENN opened at $5.91 on Friday. Renren Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.68 and its 200-day moving average is $4.11.

About Renren

Renren Inc sells used automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China. The company also arranges financing options for customers through its financial services partners; provides credit financing to used automobile dealers; and sells new cars, as well as provides value-added services, such as warranties, insurance, and after-sale products and services.

