Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) CEO Sells $358,107.04 in Stock

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) CEO Philip Astley-Sparke sold 8,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $358,107.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,287,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,694,777.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Philip Astley-Sparke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 14th, Philip Astley-Sparke sold 25,000 shares of Replimune Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $1,110,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Philip Astley-Sparke sold 25,000 shares of Replimune Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $1,093,750.00.

Shares of REPL opened at $44.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.47, a current ratio of 19.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.52. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $54.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.11 and a beta of 2.63.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REPL. Barclays boosted their price target on Replimune Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Replimune Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Replimune Group from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their target price on Replimune Group from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Replimune Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,508,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,733,000 after purchasing an additional 299,371 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Replimune Group by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Replimune Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Replimune Group by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 206,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 40,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Replimune Group by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,127,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,021,000 after acquiring an additional 237,859 shares in the last quarter. 55.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

