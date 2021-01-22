Republic First Bancorp (FRBK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 25th. Analysts expect Republic First Bancorp to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 million. Republic First Bancorp had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. On average, analysts expect Republic First Bancorp to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Republic First Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FRBK opened at $2.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. Republic First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Republic First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.