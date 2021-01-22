Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Halliburton’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Halliburton in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 19th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the oilfield services company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.88.

HAL has been the topic of several other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.53.

NYSE HAL opened at $19.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of -3.91, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $24.15.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAL. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 325.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1,960.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Halliburton news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $88,980.00. Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total transaction of $48,598.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,584,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,388 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

