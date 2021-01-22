Research Analysts Offer Predictions for China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CIADY)

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for China Mengniu Dairy in a report issued on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yuan forecasts that the company will earn $1.25 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for China Mengniu Dairy’s FY2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Separately, KGI Securities raised shares of China Mengniu Dairy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

OTCMKTS:CIADY opened at $62.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92 and a beta of 0.70. China Mengniu Dairy has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $66.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.26.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Profile

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment manufactures and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, and yogurt.

