Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Lockheed Martin Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:LMT)

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lockheed Martin in a report issued on Tuesday, January 19th. Seaport Global Securities analyst R. Safran now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $24.61 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $24.81. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s Q4 2020 earnings at $6.35 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $6.19 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $6.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $6.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $6.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $26.07 EPS.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.00.

NYSE LMT opened at $339.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $351.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.82. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $32,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 140.5% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 24.6% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 127.0% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.