Restart Energy MWAT Reaches Market Cap of $2.23 Million (MWAT)

Restart Energy MWAT (CURRENCY:MWAT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 22nd. One Restart Energy MWAT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Restart Energy MWAT has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. Restart Energy MWAT has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and approximately $7,629.00 worth of Restart Energy MWAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Restart Energy MWAT

Restart Energy MWAT is a token. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. Restart Energy MWAT’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Restart Energy MWAT’s official Twitter account is @RestartEnergyio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Restart Energy MWAT is /r/RestartEnergy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Restart Energy MWAT is restartenergy.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Restart Energy Democracy Platform or RED Platform is a blockchain-based decentralized energy trading platform that makes it possible for energy consumers and producers to Send and Receive Energy Worldwide. The RED MegaWatt (MWAT) Tokens are ERC20 utility tokens that give access to the RED Platform Software and to the RED Franchise. “

Buying and Selling Restart Energy MWAT

Restart Energy MWAT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Restart Energy MWAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Restart Energy MWAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Restart Energy MWAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

