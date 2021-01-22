Reviewing CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) and IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX)

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) and IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CarGurus and IBEX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CarGurus $588.92 million 6.13 $42.15 million $0.38 83.92 IBEX $405.14 million 0.87 $15.45 million $0.84 22.71

CarGurus has higher revenue and earnings than IBEX. IBEX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CarGurus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CarGurus and IBEX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CarGurus 0 5 6 0 2.55 IBEX 0 0 6 0 3.00

CarGurus currently has a consensus target price of $30.70, indicating a potential downside of 3.73%. IBEX has a consensus target price of $20.75, indicating a potential upside of 8.75%. Given IBEX’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe IBEX is more favorable than CarGurus.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.4% of CarGurus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.2% of IBEX shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of CarGurus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CarGurus and IBEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CarGurus 11.75% 24.71% 17.32% IBEX N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CarGurus beats IBEX on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc. operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace. Its marketplace connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers. The company operates online marketplaces under the CarGurus brand in Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain; and the PistonHeads online marketplace as an independent brand in the United Kingdom. CarGurus, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience. It also operates a range of multi-tenant and dedicated platforms; and offers ibex Wave X, CLX Test Kitchen, and The CLX Product Cloud, a flexible and modular toolset of integrated products. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated 25 customer engagement and three customer acquisition delivery centers. It serves telecommunications and cable, technology, retail, healthcare, financial services, and utilities markets. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia. IBEX Limited operates as a subsidiary of Resource Group International Limited.

