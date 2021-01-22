Reviewing NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) & Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN)

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) and Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) are both large-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.1% of NortonLifeLock shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.9% of Anaplan shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of NortonLifeLock shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Anaplan shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NortonLifeLock and Anaplan’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NortonLifeLock $2.49 billion 4.90 $3.89 billion $0.75 27.49 Anaplan $348.02 million 29.13 -$149.22 million ($1.06) -67.40

NortonLifeLock has higher revenue and earnings than Anaplan. Anaplan is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NortonLifeLock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for NortonLifeLock and Anaplan, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NortonLifeLock 0 5 6 0 2.55 Anaplan 1 4 16 0 2.71

NortonLifeLock presently has a consensus target price of $23.25, suggesting a potential upside of 12.75%. Anaplan has a consensus target price of $71.70, suggesting a potential upside of 0.36%. Given NortonLifeLock’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe NortonLifeLock is more favorable than Anaplan.

Profitability

This table compares NortonLifeLock and Anaplan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NortonLifeLock 131.80% 33.48% 6.62% Anaplan -35.09% -47.60% -20.75%

Risk & Volatility

NortonLifeLock has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anaplan has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NortonLifeLock beats Anaplan on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc. provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers. It also provides Norton Secure VPN and SurfEasy VPN for online privacy, as well as Norton family, a solution for home and family, which offers protection and security, parental control, and GPS location monitoring services. NortonLifeLock Inc. markets and sells its products and related services through retailers, telecom service providers, hardware original equipment manufacturers, and employee benefit providers, as well as e-commerce platform. The company was formerly known as Symantec Corporation and changed its name to NortonLifeLock Inc. in November 2019. NortonLifeLock Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc. provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations. The company delivers its application over the Internet as a subscription service using a software-as-a-service model, as well as offers professional services related to implementing and supporting its application. It has operations in the United States, Australia, Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, India, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, the Netherlands, the Philippines, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

