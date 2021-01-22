REVV (REVV) Price Reaches $0.0682 on Top Exchanges

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. REVV has a total market capitalization of $18.52 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REVV token can now be purchased for $0.0682 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, REVV has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00051615 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00122003 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00071109 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.37 or 0.00273884 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00067155 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00038849 BTC.

REVV Profile

REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,710,746 tokens. REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime. The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com.

Buying and Selling REVV

REVV can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using U.S. dollars.

