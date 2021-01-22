ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Stock Price Up 8.7%

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) rose 8.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.49 and last traded at $2.00. Approximately 10,175,246 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 262% from the average daily volume of 2,810,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ReWalk Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get ReWalk Robotics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $65.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 3.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.29.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 million. ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 103.56% and a negative net margin of 312.35%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. It offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ReWalk Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReWalk Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.