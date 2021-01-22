Richard L. Dalzell Sells 1,500 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $577,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Richard L. Dalzell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twilio alerts:

On Tuesday, December 15th, Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.75, for a total value of $524,625.00.

NYSE TWLO opened at $389.00 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.06 and a 12 month high of $398.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.72 billion, a PE ratio of -136.97 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $352.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.72.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $447.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TWLO. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Twilio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $320.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Twilio in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Twilio in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Twilio in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Twilio in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Read More: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.