Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Sells 63 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,298 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.2% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 190,222 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,464,000 after acquiring an additional 7,933 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 125.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 20,863 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 11,598 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS opened at $171.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $310.10 billion, a PE ratio of -107.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.31. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $183.40.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.40.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,336,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,043,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total value of $2,429,203.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,042 shares of company stock valued at $20,844,647 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Article: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.