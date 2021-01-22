Richard Rosso Sells 1,500 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Stock

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) EVP Richard Rosso sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $179,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,453 shares in the company, valued at $2,683,133.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXC traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.64. The company had a trading volume of 128,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,898. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.96. Concentrix Co. has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $123.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.18.

CNXC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Concentrix in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Cross Research initiated coverage on Concentrix in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. Its solutions facilitate communication between its clients and their customers, provide analytics and process optimization, and support client-centric operations and back-office processing across the enterprise.

