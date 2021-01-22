RING X PLATFORM Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.37 Million (RINGX)

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. RING X PLATFORM has a total market capitalization of $4.37 million and $596,529.00 worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, RING X PLATFORM has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. One RING X PLATFORM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0318 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00054097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00127325 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00075285 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.45 or 0.00281018 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00069382 BTC.

About RING X PLATFORM

RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 452,372,597 coins and its circulating supply is 137,238,095 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official message board is medium.com/@ringplatform. The official website for RING X PLATFORM is ringx.io.

RING X PLATFORM Coin Trading

RING X PLATFORM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RING X PLATFORM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RING X PLATFORM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RING X PLATFORM using one of the exchanges listed above.

