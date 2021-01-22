Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires New Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,854 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 3.3% during the third quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 1.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 1.4% during the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 0.6% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 16,023 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 0.4% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,907 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $127.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $102.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.66. American Express has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,358,906.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on AXP shares. UBS Group upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. 140166 downgraded shares of American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.46.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

