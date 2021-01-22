Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $174,000 Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Amcor were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. 34.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMCR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America downgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.90 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.81.

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $11.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.19. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $12.40.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

