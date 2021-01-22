Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $46,000 Stock Holdings in Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) by 66.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 44,551 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Mechel PAO were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mechel PAO by 8.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,009,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 80,837 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mechel PAO by 13.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 255,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 30,179 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mechel PAO by 13.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,044 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Mechel PAO by 331.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 45,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Mechel PAO during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTL opened at $1.95 on Friday. Mechel PAO has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $3.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1.68.

Separately, CIBC started coverage on Mechel PAO in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock.

Mechel PAO Company Profile

Mechel PAO, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, steel, and power businesses in Russia, Asia, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. Its Mining segment produces and sells coking, metallurgical, and steam coal; coke; chemical products, including coal tar, coal benzene, and other compounds; and iron ore and iron ore concentrates.

