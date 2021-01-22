Ritholtz Wealth Management Invests $212,000 in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIAC. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 529.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

In other ViacomCBS news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $312,828.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,691.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

VIAC stock opened at $45.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.82. The stock has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $46.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VIAC. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.04.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.