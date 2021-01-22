Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 1,208 Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 1.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 43,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 2.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 10.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RCII shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Loop Capital raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rent-A-Center currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

In other Rent-A-Center news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,056 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $133,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCII opened at $47.23 on Friday. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $49.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.68.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 35.08%. The firm had revenue of $712.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.98 million. Research analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.