Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 5,554 Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,554 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 81.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 34,474 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 28.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 5,051 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 250.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 56,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 40,383 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 312.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 60,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 45,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ashish R. Parikh sold 3,412 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $27,807.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,053 shares in the company, valued at $872,481.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashish R. Parikh sold 86,729 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $713,779.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,053 shares in the company, valued at $881,046.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HT stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average of $6.55. The company has a market cap of $302.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $14.44.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.80). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 51.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%. As a group, research analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HT. B. Riley upped their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

