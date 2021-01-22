Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 976 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,657 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 781 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,100 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 11.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GSK stock opened at $37.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.28. The stock has a market cap of $94.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.14. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $0.4959 dividend. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 64.35%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GSK shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Read More: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.