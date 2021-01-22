Ritholtz Wealth Management Takes $201,000 Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,716 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 557,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,925,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 28,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 15.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,278,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,069,000 after buying an additional 175,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.2% in the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 635,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,348,000 after buying an additional 36,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BNS opened at $55.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.79. The stock has a market cap of $67.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $56.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.676 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 70.93%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.50 to $66.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.15.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

