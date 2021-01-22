RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS) Trading Down 0.3%

RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS) shares fell 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.58 and last traded at $24.65. 13,831 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 38,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.73.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.70.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RiverFront Strategic Income Fund stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 1.24% of RiverFront Strategic Income Fund worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

