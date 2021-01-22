Riverview Trust Co Buys Shares of 872 iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,079,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,142,000 after purchasing an additional 150,482 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,404,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $727,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,018,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 73,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 9,898 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.24. The stock had a trading volume of 955,227 shares. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $50.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.17 and its 200 day moving average is $50.12.

